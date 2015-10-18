Queer Column: The Word of the Day is: "Homonormativity"

Connor Norton

Staff Writer



National Coming Out Day was Oct. 11, a day that celebrates the individuals in their communities and in the country that are brave enough to be open about their sexual orientation or gender identity. LGBTQ superpowers like The Human Rights Campaign celebrate this day with video compilations and stories of celebrities and famous figures that have come out in the last year.

As you watch the videos you see the wonderful and touching stories of these people coming out as lesbian or gay… but there was one serious error on HRC’s part this year. Apparently, according to them, the only people of worth who came out this year were white gay, bisexual, and lesbian people. It’s as if HRC said “we care about you coming out… as long as you make over six figures, are a prominent celebrity, contribute to us, and oh yeah… are white and not trans.”

As I’m writing this I find myself accidentally typing “straight” where I type “white” or “gay” or “lesbian” and there is a word for that, a word that describes that overwhelming anxiety you have to say “gay” in reference to anything queer. It’s called ‘homonormativity’ and this little queer is about to take you to school.

First let’s look at the word’s originating counterpart, heteronormativity. Karen E. Lovaas and Mercilee M. Jenkins define it, in their book “Sexualities and Communications in Everyday Life,” as “the belief that people fall into distinct and complementary genders (man and woman) with natural roles in life. It asserts that heterosexuality is the only sexual orientation or only norm, and states that sexual and marital relations are most (or only) fitting between people of opposite sexes. Consequently, a “heteronormative” view is one that involves alignment of biological sex, sexuality, gender identity and gender roles.”

Over the years, this has started to shift as media and society’s views start to change, but with a slight hiccup. For example, go to your Google search engine and look up articles and images relating to same-sex marriage. What do you notice? First, most of the articles will say “gay marriage” and second, a lot of the images will be of gay white men or lesbian white women. This is homonormativity, the normalization and replacement of intersectional queer struggles with whitewashed male homonormative media.

The key problem with homonormativity is our lack of recognition of it; because the fight has been so long and hard there is a stuck assumption that gay men are still being oppressed and marginalized. In the “Where are We in 2014” GLAAD Media report, over 60 percent of the queer representation in media were men, and alarmingly 80 to 90 percent of any queer character on a major television news network were white. Out of the total 813 queer characters, 590 were white and 54 percent of them were gay white male characters vs. the 18 percent lesbian statistic.

The media representation alone is a glaring example that society has become more comfortable with gay white male or female characters on screen, while the queer community as well as the cis-gendered community have proved time and time again that Trans* and Queer People of Color should not be normalized in the same way.

In the same media report by GLAAD only 13 percent of the queer characters were black, 8 percent being latino, 4 percent Asian-Pacific Islander, and 2 percent multi-racial.

Aside from the low representation of diverse races in media, however, Trans* characters are even worse off in any type of role in a major television network show: once in the past five years.

Yes, you heard me right: ONCE in FIVE YEARS. Now of course this doesn’t include awesome shows like “Orange is the New Black,” “Transparent,” and “Sense8” because they are streaming shows; but the lack of normalizing and understanding trans* characters in mainstream television is disheartening and an example of one of the two most dangerous results of homonormativity: the erasure and policing of Trans* representation in issues in our society.

Many LGBTQ non-profits, particularly HRC, erase and police Trans* issues, whether consciously or subconsciously, because of society’s subscription to the binary and hetero/homonormativity.

This ‘normativity’ directly speaks to more than acceptance of gay and straight relationships. It speaks to the normativity of accepting that anything in society has to be white and non-binary in order to be normal.

The growing danger of this is invalidating the voice and exploration of Queer youth and leading them to suicide, depression, or a sense of not belonging.

In the ‘80s when Stonewall hit, the hardest thing for Gay and Lesbian people was not belonging. Now that very same community is inflicting that pain by judging and invalidating queer youth who are growing, learning, and exploring parts of their identity our previous generation never thought of.