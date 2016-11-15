Musician Highlight: Manuchehr Jilavi’s Persian-Rock Fusion

Saamia Aslam

Contributing Writer

A musician who beat the odds, Manuchehr Jilavi is an expert performer. Originally from Iran, exposure to concert videos of bands such as Metallica sparked an interest in him for rock music, specifically the drums. However, there was nowhere to go to learn music in Iran at the time. Lucking out, Jilavi found a private teacher who taught him the various styles of drumming that he has been performing since 2000.

In Iran he was a part of a few musical groups, most popularly a band called Fara. Fara won the National Underground Music Competition against 21 other bands for their song, “Mosquito.” Other musical groups he was a part of included Baharan and Arsham. Most of the performances he had were underground due to rock music not being widely popular in Iran and other Persian countries.

In 2015, Jilavi was asked to do a performance at ODU. He was introduced to a Persian percussion instrument called the Desarketan. He only had two weeks to familiarize himself with the instrument before he was expected to perform in front of a large crowd, and he managed to do it.

From his performance, he was noticed by other Persian groups and community members outside of the university who wanted to collaborate with him. He was asked to perform in downtown Norfolk at the Marriott Hotel, and ever since his work has been admired and enjoyed by both the ODU and Norfolk community.

Having to deal with rock not being widely accepted in Iran was an obstacle for Jilavi which forced him to practice his music in private, but it did not deter him from following his dream. He was able to come to America where he could play rock music as freely as he pleased.

Here, Jilavi has been able to experiment with different musical instruments, genres and styles. He combined traditional Iranian music with rock, using his drums and other percussion instruments to create beautiful, instrumental music.

Jilavi emphasizes his gratitude to the ODU community for being so welcoming and enjoying his music. He is currently looking to experiment with more modern and western instruments. He hopes to be able to combine those with Persian instruments and continue to create instrumental rock music.