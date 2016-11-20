Gray’s Pharmacy Closing Its Doors





Morgan Engelhardt

News Editor

After almost 100 years of serving the community, Gray’s Pharmacy on Hampton Boulevard will be closing its doors on Nov. 29. Owner Dave Halla confirmed his pharmacy’s closing and the store’s contents will be transferred to CVS Pharmacy. Halla took over the store in 1989, having been a staple in the Norfolk community since 1918.

When asked about the closing, Halla said, “What can I say? It’s tough.”

The announcement first appeared earlier this month with a sign on the door to customers stating the official closing at the end of this month.

The announcement came as a shock to most in the area who prefer the personal touch of an independent pharmacy, rather than a larger, nation-wide chain. Halla said federal insurance changes have greatly affected and hurt his business. He believes Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act has greatly impacted his business.

Even though Halla loves his job, the 66-year-old pharmacy owner has expressed a sigh of relief in the closing because of his age, stating he’s a “dinosaur.”

Halla eased the concerns of those who have prescriptions with Gray’s by letting them know they will be confidentially transferred to the CVS store just a few blocks down on Hampton Boulevard.

Gray’s Pharmacy was founded by W.F. and D.D. Gray in 1918, opening to a surprising success. At the time, ODU was not in existence and the surrounding area was sparsely developed.

The success of the pharmacy surprised most people and underwent remodeling three times between its opening and 1953. The store was best known in its early days for its method of using different colored baskets for prescriptions, basing them off who was at the store waiting, who ordered by phone and who requested their prescriptions for home delivery.

With nationwide pharmacy chains such as CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid dominating the market, the U.S. has roughly 22,000 independent pharmacies, making up only 30 percent of pharmacies according to Healthcare Consultants.

Many independent pharmacies across the country who have served their communities for decades have closed because of their inability to keep up with larger chains.

Sources: Healthcare Consultants, Gray’s Pharmacy.