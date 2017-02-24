Do It for the Gram: Norfolk's NEON District

Kelsey Walker

Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Norfolk Arts District, also known as the NEON District, has made a huge leap into becoming both a destination spot and your new favorite downtown detour. Driving down Granby Street, it’s impossible to miss the fresh, larger-than-life murals that have cultivated from the continued passion of Norfolk’s artists. Coined NEON for “New Energy of Norfolk,” both local and national artists have made their mark in the downtown area. If you haven’t checked it out yet, Spring Break is the perfect time to take in some fresh air and snap some photos of Norfolk’s vibrant neighborhood. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best murals so you can scope out where to get the best shots.

Map: Girish Sreevatsan (Digital Editor)