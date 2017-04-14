Missing D.C. Girls Sparks Protest on Campus

Seena Khalil | Contributing Writer

Students chanted “Find our girls” as they walked around Kaufman Mall. Several organizations on campus came together to host the solidarity event to bring awareness to multiple missing girls in Washington D.C. on April 11.

The event was planned by multiple organizations including BeYOUtifully Natural, F.I.R.S.T Ladies, Success Without Limitations, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

The issue of young girls going missing in the D.C. area is one that has recently attracted an overflow of social media attention. Young girls began going missing in the area, but no amber alerts were being sent out. Those on social media started using the hashtag #MissingDCGirls online to bring awareness to the issue since it was not being discussed enough in the media.

Weeks have gone by since the missing girls were making headlines, but students on campus wanted to make sure the issue stayed in the forefront until it is resolved.

“I think this is a serious problem that no one else seems to care about. We need to get the word out to find these girls, these girls are somebody’s children,” Sadia Moore, member of the BeYOUtifully Natural organization, said

Students came together carrying posters that read “Black Girls Matter” and “Tom Brady’s jersey got more coverage than our girls.”

Brandon Franklin, a member of the ODU Omega Psi Phi fraternity was carrying a poster that read “Find Our Girls.” He said, “This is a great way to bring women together on an issue that’s often times swept under the rug.” He explained that since this issue surfaced, he felt it was his responsibility as a man to stand behind these girls.

The university’s chapter of the NAACP will continue this movement by holding a follow-up event on April 18 at 7 p.m. called “Breaking the Chains #FindOurGirls.” The event will be held in Kaufman Hall, Room 224.