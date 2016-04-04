Shedding Light on the Hidden Issue of Sexual Assault

Erin Sudek

Staff Writer

On Tuesday, March 29, the Women’s Center and other sponsors held a screening of “The Hunting Ground” at the University Theater. The documentary focused on issues regarding sexual assault on college campuses across the United States.

More than 60 students and other community members attended the screening of this emotional, eye-opening film. Afterward, a panel discussed the measures ODU is taking specifically toward improving campus safety.

“We really want to let the students here know that sexual assault on college campuses is a problem, and that there are ways to work towards ending sexual assault or at least decreasing the amount of times it’s happening,” Angel Kearns, a senior and intern at the Women’s Center, said.

“The Hunting Ground” was directed by two-time Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated directors, Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. They also directed “The Invisible War,” a documentary which targets various influential social issues.

Dick and Ziering spoke on March 31 about their determination to make impact-films like these. They shared their profound experiences during production and interviews, as well as the overwhelming reactions from audiences and the magnitude of influence on society their films have yielded.

Pop singer Lady Gaga showed support for the movement, contributing the song, “Til it Happens to You,” to “The Hunting Ground.”

“The Hunting Ground” began with recorded reactions of students getting accepted into their dream colleges, screaming and celebrating with their families and friends. The enthusiasm and excitement could be felt by the audience, and continued into clips from real-life ‘week of welcomes’ and freshman move-in scenes at various colleges across the country.

It showed freshman convocation speeches and the promises of opportunity, experience and a first-class education given by university presidents, which adds to the exhilaration and anticipation college brings.

The mood quickly shifts as the film recounts instances of rape and sexual assault which has crushed students even at their dream universities.

No university is innocent in this country-wide epidemic of mishandling rape and sexual assault, and the film made sure to address this. From prestigious ivy league universities to small private colleges, almost every higher education institution is guilty of unjust management of rape crimes.

The film included frightening statistics and facts about sexual assault, most notably the dramatic gap between the high number of reports versus the low number of expulsions recorded at universities.

The film addressed the high number of sexual assault reports, and showed that false reports make up only 2 to 8 percent of that number, which leaves 92 to 98 percent of reports real.

The film includes interviews with individuals who describe their heartbreaking sexual assault experiences and the abhorrent treatment they received afterwards. The documentary focused on two rape survivors: Andrea Pino and Annie Clark.

Annie Clark attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was violently raped “before classes had even started.” When she reported the crime to university administration, she only received blame and nothing was done to address the brutal incident.

Andrea Pino also graduated from UNC and was violently, sexually assaulted during her first few weeks at school. She graduated high school as valedictorian of her class, but the traumatizing experience early on in her college career left her struggling to pass her courses.

As time passed, Pino’s mental state and school situation did not improve, and she did not receive any condolences or support from the institution which promised an equal opportunity to education. She reached out to Clark, and together they began tackling the enormous problem young women and men face everyday.

The two spent as much time as they could researching and studying sexual assault, the laws and policies and most notably, Title IX. This is the federal law that “prohibits discrimination based on the gender of students and employees in educational institutions which receive federal financial assistance.” Violation of the law does, in fact, include sexual harassment and sexual violence, because these acts contribute to a hostile environment and therefore an unequal opportunity to education.

Clark and Pino also reached out to college students in the same predicament, listening to hundreds of recounts of rape, personal trauma and struggle and failure of response by universities.

Together, they co-founded the organization End Rape on Campus — www.endrapeoncampus.org — to support, educate and advocate reforms on policies and legislation regarding sexual assault and interpersonal violence on college campuses and all levels of government.

The unbelievable efforts of university institutions to conceal rape crimes was another focus of the film. Covering up rape is “in the best interest of colleges” because they are “selling a brand,” and to sell their brand they must look like the most appealing and desirable institution to attend. Colleges will do everything they can to preserve their reputations, which sometimes includes covering up hundreds of violent offenses to falsely decrease their crime rates.

Almost every victim interviewed had similar accounts of what happened, or rather, what did not happen, to their perpetrators, who were often fellow students. The consequences were almost laughable if not so terrifying.

Universities have a financial incentive to defend the perpetrators. If the rapist is an athlete or fraternity member, they are especially defended by institutions due to the enormous amount of money fraternity alumni donate and college sports brings into an institution. Too often, rapists are given a small slap on the wrist instead of being seriously dealt with.

Even faculty and administrators receive backlash from universities for supporting and advocating justice to rape victims, and are sometimes even denied tenure. If already tenured, they have extreme difficulty in moving to other institutions.

The protection of rapists at colleges, leads to worse rape environments. A reason for high amounts of sexual assault cases in colleges is the offenders’ ability to repeat their crimes due to the lack of justice and discipline from the universities.

Only about 6 percent of male college students commit rape crimes. But these students are often repeat offenders, averaging about 6 or more rapes or sexual assaults each. They are enabled by colleges themselves to rape multiple women, and therefore rape crime is frequent.

The effects of rape and sexual assault are not limited to physical injury. Many victims experience spiritual and/or mental difficulties as well, including, but not limited to PTSD, depression and dissociation — having a constant dream-like mental state which makes it hard to focus. These issues make everyday activities a challenge to survivors, especially young college students.

Suicide is also not uncommon for those coping with this trauma, especially with the amount of victim-blaming and lack of support. But this is changing, thanks to people like Pino and Clark, university women’s centers and awareness efforts like “The Hunting Ground.”

The discussion panel held after the screening included Joann Bautti, assistant director of ODU’s Women’s Center and Sexual Assault Free Environment Program aka SAFE, Christa Motley, a legal advocate with YWCA South Hampton Roads, Lieutenant Mark Anthony, ODU police officer and liaison for ODU’s Sexual Assault Research Team aka SART, and ReNée Dunman, assistant vice president of Institutional Equity and Diversity at ODU.

The questions about the S.A.F.E. program, barriers to the prosecution of rape incidents in court, powers of the ODU police versus state police with these crimes, what Title IX is and how the university specifically implements it for their students were all asked during the panel discussion.

“Even though people are becoming more aware of what is going on, I don’t think enough is being done about it. Just last week I had an experience at a party where I felt violated. At the time, I didn’t know how to deal with it, but it shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Educating women on how to be safe at college is important, but we also need to educate those that are violating others and how they are negatively affecting our college environment,” ODU senior and criminology major Kortnie Stukes said.

About one in five women are raped in college and about one in 16 men are victims of rape. If you or a friend have been sexually assaulted, do not be afraid to come forward and talk about it. For directions on how to file a Title IX complaint, contact ReNée Dunman, ODU’s Title IX coordinator. Other contacts for support and information include the ODU Women’s Center, University Police and the Office of Counseling Services found in the Webb Center.