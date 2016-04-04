Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image Image

Mace & Crown

4 Comments

Shedding Light on the Hidden Issue of Sexual Assault

Erin Sudek
Staff Writer

On Tuesday, March 29, the Women’s Center and other sponsors held a screening of “The Hunting Ground” at the University Theater. The documentary focused on issues regarding sexual assault on college campuses across the United States.

More than 60 students and other community members attended the screening of this emotional, eye-opening film. Afterward, a panel discussed the measures ODU is taking specifically toward improving campus safety.

“We really want to let the students here know that sexual assault on college campuses is a problem, and that there are ways to work towards ending sexual assault or at least decreasing the amount of times it’s happening,” Angel Kearns, a senior and intern at the Women’s Center, said.

The Hunting Ground” was directed by two-time Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated directors, Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. They also directed “The Invisible War,” a documentary which targets various influential social issues.

Dick and Ziering spoke on March 31 about their determination to make impact-films like these. They shared their profound experiences during production and interviews, as well as the overwhelming reactions from audiences and the magnitude of influence on society their films have yielded.

Pop singer Lady Gaga showed support for the movement, contributing the song, “Til it Happens to You,” to “The Hunting Ground.”

“The Hunting Ground” began with recorded reactions of students getting accepted into their dream colleges, screaming and celebrating with their families and friends. The enthusiasm and excitement could be felt by the audience, and continued into clips from real-life ‘week of welcomes’ and freshman move-in scenes at various colleges across the country.

It showed freshman convocation speeches and the promises of opportunity, experience and a first-class education given by university presidents, which adds to the exhilaration and anticipation college brings.

The mood quickly shifts as the film recounts instances of rape and sexual assault which has crushed students even at their dream universities.

No university is innocent in this country-wide epidemic of mishandling rape and sexual assault, and the film made sure to address this. From prestigious ivy league universities to small private colleges, almost every higher education institution is guilty of unjust management of rape crimes.

The film included frightening statistics and facts about sexual assault, most notably the dramatic gap between the high number of reports versus the low number of expulsions recorded at universities.

The film addressed the high number of sexual assault reports, and showed that false reports make up only 2 to 8 percent of that number, which leaves 92 to 98 percent of reports real.

sexual assault

Courtesy: Hunting Ground Facebook

The film includes interviews with individuals who describe their heartbreaking sexual assault experiences and the abhorrent treatment they received afterwards. The documentary focused on two rape survivors: Andrea Pino and Annie Clark.

Annie Clark attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was violently raped “before classes had even started.” When she reported the crime to university administration, she only received blame and nothing was done to address the brutal incident.

Andrea Pino also graduated from UNC and was violently, sexually assaulted during her first few weeks at school. She graduated high school as valedictorian of her class, but the traumatizing experience early on in her college career left her struggling to pass her courses.

As time passed, Pino’s mental state and school situation did not improve, and she did not receive any condolences or support from the institution which promised an equal opportunity to education. She reached out to Clark, and together they began tackling the enormous problem young women and men face everyday.

The two spent as much time as they could researching and studying sexual assault, the laws and policies and most notably, Title IX. This is the federal law that “prohibits discrimination based on the gender of students and employees in educational institutions which receive federal financial assistance.” Violation of the law does, in fact, include sexual harassment and sexual violence, because these acts contribute to a hostile environment and therefore an unequal opportunity to education.

Clark and Pino also reached out to college students in the same predicament, listening to hundreds of recounts of rape, personal trauma and struggle and failure of response by universities.

Together, they co-founded the organization End Rape on Campus — www.endrapeoncampus.org — to support, educate and advocate reforms on policies and legislation regarding sexual assault and interpersonal violence on college campuses and all levels of government.


The unbelievable efforts of university institutions to conceal rape crimes was another focus of the film. Covering up rape is “in the best interest of colleges” because they are “selling a brand,” and to sell their brand they must look like the most appealing and desirable institution to attend. Colleges will do everything they can to preserve their reputations, which sometimes includes covering up hundreds of violent offenses to falsely decrease their crime rates.

Almost every victim interviewed had similar accounts of what happened, or rather, what did not happen, to their perpetrators, who were often fellow students. The consequences were almost laughable if not so terrifying.

Universities have a financial incentive to defend the perpetrators. If the rapist is an athlete or fraternity member, they are especially defended by institutions due to the enormous amount of money fraternity alumni donate and college sports brings into an institution. Too often, rapists are given a small slap on the wrist instead of being seriously dealt with.

Even faculty and administrators receive backlash from universities for supporting and advocating justice to rape victims, and are sometimes even denied tenure. If already tenured, they have extreme difficulty in moving to other institutions.

The protection of rapists at colleges, leads to worse rape environments. A reason for high amounts of sexual assault cases in colleges is the offenders’ ability to repeat their crimes due to the lack of justice and discipline from the universities.

Only about 6 percent of male college students commit rape crimes. But these students are often repeat offenders, averaging about 6 or more rapes or sexual assaults each. They are enabled by colleges themselves to rape multiple women,  and therefore rape crime is frequent.

sexual assault

Graphic by Sabrina Brooks

The effects of rape and sexual assault are not limited to physical injury. Many victims experience spiritual and/or mental difficulties as well, including, but not limited to PTSD, depression and dissociation — having a constant dream-like mental state which makes it hard to focus. These issues make everyday activities a challenge to survivors, especially young college students.

Suicide is also not uncommon for those coping with this trauma, especially with the amount of victim-blaming and lack of support. But this is changing, thanks to people like Pino and Clark, university women’s centers and awareness efforts like “The Hunting Ground.”

The discussion panel held after the screening included Joann Bautti, assistant director of ODU’s Women’s Center and Sexual Assault Free Environment Program aka SAFE, Christa Motley, a legal advocate with YWCA South Hampton Roads, Lieutenant Mark Anthony, ODU police officer and liaison for ODU’s Sexual Assault Research Team aka SART, and ReNée Dunman, assistant vice president of Institutional Equity and Diversity at ODU.

The questions about the S.A.F.E. program, barriers to the prosecution of rape incidents in court, powers of the ODU police versus state police with these crimes, what Title IX is and how the university specifically implements it for their students were all asked during the panel discussion.

“Even though people are becoming more aware of what is going on, I don’t think enough is being done about it. Just last week I had an experience at a party where I felt violated. At the time, I didn’t know how to deal with it, but it shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Educating women on how to be safe at college is important, but we also need to educate those that are violating others and how they are negatively affecting our college environment,” ODU senior and criminology major Kortnie Stukes said.

About one in five women are raped in college and about one in 16 men are victims of rape. If you or a friend have been sexually assaulted, do not be afraid to come forward and talk about it. For directions on how to file a Title IX complaint, contact ReNée Dunman, ODU’s Title IX coordinator. Other contacts for support and information include the ODU Women’s Center, University Police and the Office of Counseling Services found in the Webb Center.

  • Just a word about false reports.

    Not every not-false report is a real one. Not even close.

    For one thing, false implies a lie. As we all know, anyone can be mistaken without lying. Not to mention rape hinges on intent and knowledge: “What did he know (about her lack of consent) and when did he know it?” So it’s not exactly impossible for a complainant to genuinely feel she communicated lack of consent — while the respondent believed mistakenly *but reasonably* that she had not.

    In other words, some allegations that are not false are still wrongful.

    For another thing, to count as a false report for the statistics an accusation has to be *proven* false. But what if, say, only 6% of rape accusations result in convictions…does that mean the other 94% are false since they weren’t proven true?

    Not to mention, proven false is not a redundancy…not in a system where one is presumed innocent until proven guilty, anyway.

    We will never know how many “he said she said” cases are based on lies. That’s because rape (1) normally happens in private and (2) is based on an act that’s normally consented to and even enjoyed by all. So, as Megan McArdle has pointed out, *everybody* who thinks they know just how many accusations are false (or wrongful) is deluding themselves:

    http://www.bloombergview.com/articles/2015-06-04/what-we-don-t-know-about-false-claims-of-rape

    Last but not least…let’s assume for the sake of argument that “only” 2-8% of rape claims aren’t true. So bloody what?

    For example, that’s roughly the proportion of LGBT students on your average campus. When did we get into the business of brushing off minorities?

    Bottom line: *Both* rape and false/wrongful reports of same happen Often Enough To Matter. And we need to deal with both fairly.

  • SecureHigherEducation

    College sexual assault and the mishandling of the case by the universities has become major issue that is occurring all across campuses nationwide.

    Would you accept a job with a 25% chance you could be sexually assaulted? Check out our video highlighting what young adults face when going to college: https://t.co/zemEW049dS

    There is so much that needs to be done to end campus sexual assault.

  • Teddy Edwards

    Are American college campuses “rape cultures”?

    Are they dangerous places where sexual assaults against women are happening at an alarming rate?

    According to many gender activists, academics and politicians, the answer is “Yes.”

    Vice-President Joe Biden said in 2014: “We know the numbers: 1 in 5 of every one of those young women who is dropped off for that first day of school, before they finish school, will be assaulted, will be assaulted in her college years.”

    Let’s take a closer look at the Vice-President’s claim.

    Rape is a horrific crime. Rapists are rightfully despised. We have strict laws against sexual assault that everyone wants to see enforced. But while rape is certainly a very serious problem, there is simply no evidence of a national campus rape epidemic.

    And there is certainly no evidence that sexual violence is a cultural norm in 21st century America.

    In fact, rates of rape in the U.S. are very low, and they have been declining for decades. Why would it be any different on a college campus?

    Where, then, does the 1-in-5 rate that Biden cites come from?

    Well, it turns out that it comes from a study conducted over the internet at two large universities, one in the Midwest and one in the South.

    The survey was anonymous.

    No one’s claims were verified.

    And terms were not clearly defined.

    In round numbers, a total of 5,000 women participated. Based on their responses, the authors, not the participants, determined that 1,000 had been victims of “some type” of “non-consensual or unwanted sexual contact.”

    And, wa-la, from one very vaguely-worded unscientific survey, we suddenly arrive at a “rape culture on all college campuses.”

    Tellingly, the study’s authors have since explicitly stated that it’s inappropriate to use their survey to make that claim.

    Much more comprehensive data from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, or BJS, estimates that about 1-in-52.6 college women will be victims of rape or sexual assault over the course of 4 years.

    That’s far too many, but it’s a long way from 1-in-5.

    The same BJS data also reveal that women in college are safer from rape than college-aged women who are not enrolled in college.

    But the truth doesn’t serve the purposes of the feminist activists or the vote-seeking politicians. Lies work much better. And the 1-in-5 claim is tantamount to a lie.

    Here are just a few examples of what this lie has wrought:

    At Scripps College, Pulitzer Prize commentator George Will was disinvited from giving a speech. The reason? He had dared to question the “rape culture” mantra in a column he wrote.

    At the all-woman Wellesley College, students demanded that the administration remove a campus sculpture of a sleepwalking man wearing only underpants.. Why? Because the image of a nearly naked male could trigger memories of sexual assault for victims.

    According to Harvard Law Professor Jeanie Suk, students now ask teachers not to include questions about rape law on exams for fear that such disturbing questions might case them to perform less well.

    And at Brown University, students were so traumatized by a debate on the subject of campus sexual assault, that activists organized a “safe room”, equipped with coloring books, playdoh, calming music and video of frolicking puppies.

    No less absurd is the attempts by colleges and legislatures to cure this non-existent plague. In California and New York, students now have to

    live by so-called “affirmative consent” laws. The California law says that affirmative consent by all parties must be ongoing throughout a sexual activity. While the New York law says that silence or lack of resistance in and of itself does not demonstrate consent.

    Confused? Pity the poor college students who have to figure this out. If it wasn’t so serious, it would be laughable. But it’s not funny to growing number of young men who find themselves accused of sexual assault, public shamed, and then brought before college judicial panels that are guided by rape culture theory. In these cases, due process is an afterthought. It’s guilty BECAUSE accused.

    But here’s the best way to prove that the 1-in-5 number is phony: Ask yourself athisquestion. Would you send your daughter to a place for 4 years where there was a 20% chance she would be raped or sexually assaulted?

    Of course not. Good rarely, if ever comes from lies. The 1-in-5 rape culture lie is no exception.

    I invite you to watch a special video by Caroline Kitchens, American Enterprise institute, about the above.
    https://www.prageru.com/courses/political-science/are-1-5-women-raped-college

  • Cindy

    ODU: It’s REALLY ironic for you to denounce how universities cover-up etc…you all REALLY need to do a better job at hiring those supposedly respnsible for protecting the student body…

    Check this out: https://norfolk.craigslist.org/m4w/6193393767.html

    If you wanna know who’s the disgusting person who posted you should just reply to the ad and meet them…make a mental note of their face…then keep your eyes peeled on campus. Actually they might even tell you their real name. Hint: read again the paragraph in this article that starts with: “The discussion panel held after the screening included…” And yes, I’m 100% certain of this.