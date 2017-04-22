'Her Campus' Celebrates Women's Empowerment

Maggie Giordano | Contributing Writer

Women do great things. They conquer all aspects of life and empower other strong women while being successful. Her Campus decided to celebrate what all women do by bringing YWCA and Generation Action to the Empowerment Celebration they hosted on April 21 at Webb Center.

“With this month being sexual assault awareness month, there is a lot of information and stigma that is heavy and hard. We wanted to end the month celebrating women and everything they do,” junior and Her Campus correspondent Petra Rich said.

YWCA is a nonprofit, international organization in which their two main goals are eliminating racism and empowering women. They offer an unlimited amount of free counseling services to all university students as well. Their services include providing shelters for ladies that need a home and help as well as assisting women in hospitals and court for emotional support.

They provided pamphlets about sexual assault statistics and violence facts for veterans, gender-based cases and LQBT survivors. Facts and examples of challenges for domestic violence victims were provided, such as “1 in 4 women experience some form of violence in her lifetime.” The organization encourages students to volunteer and also offers internships. For more information, visit ywca-shr.org.

Generation Action is a student organization recently launched this semester with the goals of spreading awareness of what consent is and the stories and statistics of abortion in the student community. They provided Planned Parenthood information pamphlets, as well as Trojan condoms for students to practice safe sex

Generation Action is partnered with Planned Parenthood and works to educate students about safe sex and inter-sexuality, which is, “a general term used for a variety of conditions in which a person is born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t seem to fit the typical definitions of a male or female,” according to the Intersex Society of North America’s web page.

They encouraged students to reach out and spread awareness with the organization by going to orgsync.com or email genactodu@gmail.com.

“We are trying to get our current generation involved because if vaginas are unhappy, we are all unhappy,” sophomore and Generation Action Vice President Sydney Johnson said.

Her Campus representatives kept the event fun and colorful with a playlist of female empowering songs including “Run the World” and “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé, “No Scrubs” by TLC and “I Kissed a Girl” by Katy Perry. They included male singers in the playlist as well, such as OutKast, Jonas Brothers and Bruno Mars, to show that men are welcomed and appreciated, too.

Her Campus is an online magazine mainly for college women, but is open to men as well. It has chapters in more than 340 campuses nationwide and ten countries. Over 10,000 college journalists contribute to writing articles about style, beauty, health, love, life, career, entertainment, news, DIY, LGBT, High School and after college.

Students were able to enter a $2 raffle for a gift basket filled with deodorant, lipstick, a planner and other assorted items. Twenty percent of proceeds will be donated to Help & Emergency Response, Inc. (H.E.R. Shelter).

For more information about Her Campus ODU and to view their stories, visit www.hercampus.com/school/odu.